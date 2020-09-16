Man indicted for Aug. kidnapping

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 26-year-old man was indicted by a Winnebago County grand jury for charges of kidnapping, unlawful restraint and domestic battery on Wednesday.

On Aug. 23, the Rockford City Police Department was sent to the area of 615 Kent St. to what was later determined to be a domestic battery, according to Winnebago County State’s Attorney Marilyn Hite Ross.

During the investigation, Anthony Rice was named a suspect. The case was reviewed by the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office and charges were authorized.

The defendant is scheduled to appear in front of Judge Jennifer Clifford in Courtroom B on Oct. 14 at 9 a.m. in the Winnebago County Justice Center.

