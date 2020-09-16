Advertisement

Man indicted for Aug. kidnapping

The defendant is scheduled to appear in front of Judge Jennifer Clifford in Courtroom B on Oct. 14 at 9 a.m. in the Winnebago County Justice Center.
Winnebago County State’s Attorney Marilyn Hite Ross
Winnebago County State’s Attorney Marilyn Hite Ross(Winnebago County State’s Attorney Marilyn Hite Ross)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 26-year-old man was indicted by a Winnebago County grand jury for charges of kidnapping, unlawful restraint and domestic battery on Wednesday.

On Aug. 23, the Rockford City Police Department was sent to the area of 615 Kent St. to what was later determined to be a domestic battery, according to Winnebago County State’s Attorney Marilyn Hite Ross.

During the investigation, Anthony Rice was named a suspect. The case was reviewed by the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office and charges were authorized.

The defendant is scheduled to appear in front of Judge Jennifer Clifford in Courtroom B on Oct. 14 at 9 a.m. in the Winnebago County Justice Center.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

16 new cases of COVID-19 in Boone Co.

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
Of those cases, 865 have recovered and 23 have died.

News

Confirmed COVID-19 case at Guilford High School

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
RPS sent out a letter to families on Tuesday.

News

IEMA: Illinoisans should register, participate in annual earthquake drill

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Local emergency managers throughout the state are hoping to increase that number.

News

Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month in the Stateline

Updated: 2 hours ago
September is Hispanic Heritage Month and is usually full of events, but many are canceled this year because of the pandemic.

Latest News

News

Orangeville house fire kills 3 people

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Winnebago Co. positivity rate now 7.5 percent with 77 new COVID-19 cases

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
A county in Illinois reaches warning level when the 7-day positivity rate among cases rises above 8 percent.

News

Beloit College to test all students weekly for COVID-19, results in 20 minutes

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Testing will be conducted from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

News

Ill. treasurer: Require more women, people of color in business leadership

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Michael Frerichs wants data on workplace, leadership diversity reported to SEC, made public.

News

Gov. Pritzker defends decision to keep high school football on hold until spring

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By CBS
Pritzker said he’s not willing to allow high school football to resume this fall, given that there’s still no vaccine or reliable treatment, and that the upcoming flu season could put the entire country at risk of another wave of COVID cases.

News

South Africa says 12 million ‘probably’ had coronavirus

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Ramaphosa also announced further relaxed restrictions on public gatherings, to a maximum of 250 people indoors and 500 outdoors.