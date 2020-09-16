Advertisement

Ky. father finds out he has stage 4 cancer after getting tested for COVID-19

By Grace Finerman
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOMERSET, Ky. (WKYT) - The football season for Pulaski County High School is underway.

Many parents will be able to root their kids on from the stands, but for one family, that has a special meaning this year.

Earlier on in the pandemic, Scott Sullivan got tested for COVID-19.

“I actually started to get a headache and my eye was hurting,” Scott said.

But he didn’t have COVID. His eventual diagnosis - stage 4 cancer - and the doctors said he doesn’t have much time left.

Still, Scott is determined to make memories to give his son something to hold on to when he’s gone. That included going to his son Cade’s first football game of the season.

Scott is determined to make memories to give his son something to hold on to when he’s gone. That included going to his son Cade’s first football game of the season.
Scott is determined to make memories to give his son something to hold on to when he’s gone. That included going to his son Cade’s first football game of the season.(WKYT)

“He doesn’t have much time left, you know? So, him being able to be there with me you know watch me do the thing I love and him supporting me through all that, it means a whole lot to me,” Cade Sullivan said.

With the help of his hospice nurse, Scott was able to get on a plane for a short flight and make it to see his son play at an away game.

“My son is the most important thing to me. He sits right beside me every day and he and I have become a lot closer since this has happened,” Scott said.

Whether he has days or weeks left, Scott promises his bond with his son will live on.

“He knows I will always be sitting watching him, and if he ever needs to talk to me he will just turn to the right and I’ll be right there,” Scott said.

Despite Scott’s grief, he says he feels fortunate. Cade’s next football game is this week against Madison Southern. Scott hopes he’ll be able to be cheering his son on from the sideline again.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Roommate sought in Ill. college shooting, classes canceled

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The school planned a press briefing for Wednesday morning.

News

Pandemic forces Tommy Bartlett Show to close for good

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Nick Viviani
After 69 years, the Tommy Bartlett Show is shutting down permanently.

News

WATCH LIVE: Officials hold media briefing after shooting at Western Illinois University dorm

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
School officials say police are searching for 18-year-old freshman, Kavion Poplous.

News

3 people killed in house fire in Orangeville

Updated: 3 hours ago
Around 3 a.m. fire crews were dispatched to the area of Main Street for reports of a house fire. Reports indicate the fire was fatal.

News

Nicholas Conservatory goes gold

Updated: 12 hours ago

Latest News

News

Presidential debates

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

RPL racial justice

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

Nicholas Conservatory shines bright to raise awareness on childhood cancer

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Savanna Brito
The conservatory illuminates gold to raise awareness and support those who have been taken too soon by childhood cancer, those who are still fighting their battle, and those who are now in remission.

News

Rockford Public Library launches its racial justice documentary film and discussion series

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Savanna Brito
During the month, RPL will screen three documentary films. All will be important to the theme of racial justice in the U.S.

News

Rockford leaders and residents discuss issues within the community

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Kristin Camiliere
Rockford residents packed District One Police Headquarters Tuesday evening to talk change with city leaders.

News

Breaking It Down: Exploring the history of the presidential debates

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Elaine Rojas-Castillo
In the next installment of our in-depth series, Breaking It Down, we explore the history of the presidential and vice presidential debates.