Illinois announces 1,941 new COVID-19 cases, 35 additional deaths

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from September 9 – September 15 is 3.7 percent.
Illinois Coronavirus Cover Picture(WIFR)
By Ben Sefarbi
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 1,941 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 35 additional confirmed deaths on Wednesday.

The new deaths include:

• Bureau County: 1 male 80′s

• Clinton County: 1 male 90′s

• Coles County: 1 female 80′s, 1 female 90′s

• Cook County: 1 male 30′s, 1 male 50′s, 2 females 60′s, 1 female 70′s, 2 male 70′s, 1 female 80′s

• DuPage County: 1 female 60′s

• Hancock County: 1 male 80′s

• Henry County: 1 female 60′s

• Jasper County: 1 male 60′s

• Kane County: 1 female 70′s

• Lake County: 1 male 50′s, 1 female 60′s

• Lawrence County: 1 female 80′s

• Livingston County: 1 male 80′s

• Macon County: 1 male 80′s

• Madison County: 1 female 50′s, 1 female 60′s, 1 female 80′s, 1 male 80′s

• Massac County: 1 female 90′s

• Peoria County: 1 male 90′s

• Perry County: 1 female 70′s

• Rock Island County: 1 male 70′s

• St. Clair County: 1 female 60′s, 1 female 70′s

• Wayne County: 1 female 50′s

• Will County: 1 male 70′s

• Williamson County: 1 female 90′s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 266,151 cases, including 8,367 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 52,311 specimens for a total of 4,863,138. As of Tuesday night, 1,565 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 345 patients were in the ICU and 143 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

