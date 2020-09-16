Illinois announces 1,941 new COVID-19 cases, 35 additional deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 1,941 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 35 additional confirmed deaths on Wednesday.

The new deaths include:

• Bureau County: 1 male 80′s

• Clinton County: 1 male 90′s

• Coles County: 1 female 80′s, 1 female 90′s

• Cook County: 1 male 30′s, 1 male 50′s, 2 females 60′s, 1 female 70′s, 2 male 70′s, 1 female 80′s

• DuPage County: 1 female 60′s

• Hancock County: 1 male 80′s

• Henry County: 1 female 60′s

• Jasper County: 1 male 60′s

• Kane County: 1 female 70′s

• Lake County: 1 male 50′s, 1 female 60′s

• Lawrence County: 1 female 80′s

• Livingston County: 1 male 80′s

• Macon County: 1 male 80′s

• Madison County: 1 female 50′s, 1 female 60′s, 1 female 80′s, 1 male 80′s

• Massac County: 1 female 90′s

• Peoria County: 1 male 90′s

• Perry County: 1 female 70′s

• Rock Island County: 1 male 70′s

• St. Clair County: 1 female 60′s, 1 female 70′s

• Wayne County: 1 female 50′s

• Will County: 1 male 70′s

• Williamson County: 1 female 90′s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 266,151 cases, including 8,367 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from September 9 – September 15 is 3.7 percent.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 52,311 specimens for a total of 4,863,138. As of Tuesday night, 1,565 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 345 patients were in the ICU and 143 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

