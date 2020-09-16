Advertisement

IEMA: Illinoisans should register, participate in annual earthquake drill

Local emergency managers throughout the state are hoping to increase that number.
A 2.8 magnitude earthquake near Odessa Saturday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey.
A 2.8 magnitude earthquake near Odessa Saturday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey.(KOSA)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois Emergency Management Agency is encouraging all families, schools, businesses and other organizations to participate in the Great Central U.S. ShakeOut on Oct. 15 at 10:15 a.m.

The goal of this “Drop, Cover and Hold On” drill is to improve preparedness and draw attention to the earthquake hazards that exist in Illinois, across the country and around the world, according to the IEMA.

ShakeOut is an international event involving millions of participants from more than 40 states and territories and several countries. To date, millions of people have registered worldwide, but so far only 940,000 people have registered in the United States. In Illinois, there are currently 100,694 registered participants, according to IEMA.

Local emergency managers throughout the state are hoping to increase that number.

Earthquakes can occur at anytime, anywhere and without warning. While we often associate earthquakes with the west coast, quakes can and do occur closer to home. Illinois is positioned between two active seismic zones, the New Madrid Seismic Zone and the Wabash Valley Seismic Zone.

Earthquakes were reported in Illinois in 2012 (McHenry County), 2010 (Kane County) and 2008 (Wabash County). In fact, an earthquake in any of our neighboring states could be felt by residents in Illinois. This underscores the importance of preparedness. An earthquake can strike when you are at work, at home, at school, or while on vacation. When you are asleep in your bed or at an afternoon ballgame. ShakeOut provides the opportunity to practice what you would do in the event of an earthquake.

1. Register your home, school, business or organization on the ShakeOut website. Once registered, your point of contact will receive important information about earthquakes and preparedness.

2. Make a plan. Build an emergency supply kit for your family. Talk to your family members about what you should do in the event of an earthquake. Secure heavy items in your home like bookcases, refrigerators, televisions and objects that hang on the wall. Evaluate your home for structural issues.

3. Practice “Drop, Cover and HOLD ON” on Oct. 15 at 10:15 am. Drop to the ground onto your hands and knees. Cover your head and neck with one arm to protect yourself from falling objects.Hold On to a sturdy table or desk until the shaking is done. These are the recommended actions to protect yourself during an earthquake.

Additional earthquake preparedness and mitigation information is available on the following websites: http://www.ready.illinois.gov and http://www.cusec.org.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Man indicted for Aug. kidnapping

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The defendant is scheduled to appear in front of Judge Jennifer Clifford in Courtroom B on Oct. 14 at 9 a.m. in the Winnebago County Justice Center.

News

16 new cases of COVID-19 in Boone Co.

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
Of those cases, 865 have recovered and 23 have died.

News

Confirmed COVID-19 case at Guilford High School

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
RPS sent out a letter to families on Tuesday.

News

Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month in the Stateline

Updated: 56 minutes ago
September is Hispanic Heritage Month and is usually full of events, but many are canceled this year because of the pandemic.

Latest News

News

Orangeville house fire kills 3 people

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Winnebago Co. positivity rate now 7.5 percent with 77 new COVID-19 cases

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
A county in Illinois reaches warning level when the 7-day positivity rate among cases rises above 8 percent.

News

Beloit College to test all students weekly for COVID-19, results in 20 minutes

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Testing will be conducted from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

News

Ill. treasurer: Require more women, people of color in business leadership

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Michael Frerichs wants data on workplace, leadership diversity reported to SEC, made public.

News

Gov. Pritzker defends decision to keep high school football on hold until spring

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By CBS
Pritzker said he’s not willing to allow high school football to resume this fall, given that there’s still no vaccine or reliable treatment, and that the upcoming flu season could put the entire country at risk of another wave of COVID cases.

News

South Africa says 12 million ‘probably’ had coronavirus

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Ramaphosa also announced further relaxed restrictions on public gatherings, to a maximum of 250 people indoors and 500 outdoors.