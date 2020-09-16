Advertisement

Fire chief: Damage from Kenosha unrest tops $11 million

A flag flies over a department of corrections building ablaze during protests, late Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis., sparked by the shooting of Jacob Blake by a Kenosha Police officer a day earlier. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) -- Kenosha’s fire chief says damage from the unrest over the police shooting of Jacob Blake has now topped $11 million.

Fire Chief Charles Leipzig told the Police and Fire Commission Tuesday that the record fire loss came in the days following the Aug. 23 shooting of Blake.

The 29-year-old Black man was left partially paralyzed after a white police officer shot him seven times in the back. The shooting sparked protests and violence in Kenosha, where roughly two dozen fires were set and numerous businesses were destroyed.

Prosecutors say 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse of Antioch, Illinois, shot three demonstrators, killing two of them, during a chaotic protest Aug. 25.

