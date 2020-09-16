Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month in the Stateline

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - September is Hispanic Heritage Month and is usually full of events, but many are canceled this year because of the pandemic.

The sound of a mariachi band, the taste of authentic food and celebrations marking Hispanic Heritage Month are suppressed this year over concerns about the global pandemic.

“I have always watched El Grito which is the scream or shout if you want to say it when Mexico declares independence and seeing the Zocalo in Mexico empty it hurts,” said Ricardo Montoya who works with Congressperson Cheri Bustos.

Montoya says this month isn’t just about celebration it’s about education and he encourages people to look for alternative excursions.

“Try those unique restaurants and talk about your kids, with the world of the internet just say 'what is the Hispanic heritage on Google and it will give you the facts,” Montoya said.

Montoya believes watching a movie or listening to music can help you better understand the Latino culture.

“There are a lot of great singers out there that have played a lot into what it is today of pop culture,” Montoya said.

“There are some events, the big 5 that will be during the month,” said Claudia Consuelos, Hispanic Heritage Month committee member at Rock Valley College.

Consuelos and her committee chose to create virtual events that keep the spirit of the month and keep everyone safe.

“We are going to have some videos we are uploading like the cooking demos that we are collaborating with a few different restaurants in the community and one big thing we are doing his spotlighting all the Hispanic faculty, staff, students and community members,” Consuelos said.

You can find the full list on the RVC website.

