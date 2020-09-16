Advertisement

Beloit College to test all students weekly for COVID-19, results in 20 minutes

Testing will be conducted from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
Classes begin September 1st
Classes begin September 1st(WTMV)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - Beloit College is partnering with Abbott Laboratories in Chicago to provide weekly on-campus COVID-19 testing for the entire 2020-21 academic year, the college announced on Wednesday.

Students will be tested weekly, along with approximately 20 percent of the faculty and staff, who will be sample-tested. The test consists of an inner nasal swab and produces results in 20 minutes or less. The college will cover the cost of the testing, according to the release.

“This partnership gives us the capacity to take care of our students, staff, and faculty in the best way possible,” President Scott Bierman said. Bierman said he expects the testing to begin in early to mid-October. Until the machines arrive, the College’s Health and Wellness Center will continue to test approximately 20 percent of the student population weekly.

Testing will be conducted from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily in The Stack, the fourth floor of the Powerhouse, the college’s new student union and athletic facility. Karen Mayse is director of engagement and will lead the new testing site.

“These are people, not numbers, and so we’re glad to be able to offer this service, in a more private setting, to help keep our campus community safe,” Mayse said.

Mayse said the college will hire up to eight certified nursing assistants or emergency medicine technicians to staff the new center.

Since resuming in-person classes in September, Beloit has required all members of campus to follow its protective practices policy, including wearing cloth face coverings, maintaining physical distance, frequent hand-washing and completing daily wellness checks with the #CampusClear app.

Additionally, student leaders created a statement of culture, which includes behavioral guidelines for interaction on campus, according to Beloit College.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Ill. treasurer: Require more women, people of color in business leadership

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Michael Frerichs wants data on workplace, leadership diversity reported to SEC, made public.

News

Gov. Pritzker defends decision to keep high school football on hold until spring

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By CBS
Pritzker said he’s not willing to allow high school football to resume this fall, given that there’s still no vaccine or reliable treatment, and that the upcoming flu season could put the entire country at risk of another wave of COVID cases.

News

South Africa says 12 million ‘probably’ had coronavirus

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Ramaphosa also announced further relaxed restrictions on public gatherings, to a maximum of 250 people indoors and 500 outdoors.

News

Attempted homicide suspect arrested in Schofield following pursuit

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Desiree Fischer
There is currently a large police presence in Schofield on Business 51.

Latest News

News

Illinois announces 1,941 new COVID-19 cases, 35 additional deaths

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from September 9 – September 15 is 3.7 percent.

News

Fire chief: Damage from Kenosha unrest tops $11 million

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Kenosha’s fire chief says damage from the unrest over the police shooting of Jacob Blake has now topped $11 million.

News

Western Illinois University shooting suspect surrenders in Chicago

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
An emergency alert was issued earlier to the the university community.

News

Pandemic forces Tommy Bartlett Show to close for good

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
After 69 years, the Tommy Bartlett Show is shutting down permanently.

News

Officials: Attempted murder warrant issued for suspect in Western Illinois University shooting

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
School officials say police are searching for 18-year-old freshman, Kavion Poplous.

News

4-year-old among dead after Orangeville house fire

Updated: 8 hours ago
Around 3 a.m. fire crews were dispatched to the area of Main Street for reports of a house fire. Reports indicate the fire was fatal.