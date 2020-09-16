Auburn sweeps Boylan in just second match of the season

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The reigning NIC-10 champions are not letting their foot off the gas, regardless of a shortened season or not. Auburn defeated Boylan 5-0 on Tuesday to win its second conference match.

Normally, the Lady Knights would be midway through their season, playing in conference matches and larger invites. However, the IHSA has limited sporting events to COVID regions or conference meets. There’s only a handful of schools outside the NIC-10 that offer girls tennis that Auburn could play, but that won’t be the case this fall.

Singles Matches

Belen Nevenhoven (Auburn) def. Maddy Montalbano (Boylan) 6-1, 6-0

Phuong Pham (Auburn) def. Zofia Prashar (Boylan) 4-6, 6-1, 10-3

Doubles Matches

Paris Thompson/Amy Park (Auburn) def. Isabel Furst/Elise Pecora (Boylan) 6-2, 6-0

Alyssa Trap/Maddy Harned (Auburn) def. Sarah Grace Bowyer/Annika Boone (Boylan) 4-6, 6-1, 11-9

Addysen Feng/Rebecca Wang (Auburn) def. Katherine Fitzgerald/Emily Kielty (Boylan) 6-1, 6-1

