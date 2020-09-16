Advertisement

Attempted homicide suspect arrested in Schofield following pursuit

Isaiah Evans (2018 DOC)
Isaiah Evans (2018 DOC)(Wisconsin Dept. of Corrections)
By Desiree Fischer
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
SCHOFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office has released more details about a pursuit and large police presence Wednesday morning.

According to a news release, the sheriff’s department and Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force, US Marshals Office, discovered 25-year-old Isaiah Evans, a wanted fugitive out of Beloit was in the Schofield area. He was wanted for attempted first-degree intentional homicide, multiple counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, and felon in possession of firearms .

Investigators said Evans was located at a hotel in Weston and when alerted by police, a high speed chase ensued. The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office and Fugitive Task Force were assisted by the Everest Metro Police Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, Rothschild Police Department, and Wausau Police Department in the pursuit.

Police say Evans and an accomplice, 31-year-old Abby Ann Jackson, also of Beloit, were arrested.

According to Chief Clay Schulz with the Everest Metro Police Department, the two suspects were arrested after a brief chase. The chase spanned the Rothschild and Schofield areas and ended on the 200 block Charles St in Rothschild. The suspects then left the scene on foot and were arrested near the Weston Aquatic Center.

Schools in the D.C. Everest School District were on lockdown for a short time. The district has sent the following statement to parents of students at Rothschild Elementary and the DC Everest Junoir High:

“At approximately 11:15 a.m. we were informed by local law enforcement officials that our school should enact safety procedures due to a community incident. Students were secured within the school and all external entrances/exits to the building were locked. At approximately 11:30 a.m., law enforcement officials notified us the incident was resolved. At that time, normal school day activities resumed. If you have any questions, please reach out to your building principal.”

John Marshall Elementary School in Wausau was also on a soft lockdown because of the incident. The following email was sent to parents:

Late Wednesday morning there was a situation in Schofield involving armed suspects. As a precaution, John Marshall Elementary School was placed on a soft lockdown for a short period of time. Other schools within the District were on alert and ready to go into lockdown if necessary. The situation has been cleared and the suspects are in custody. As a result, the soft lockdown at John Marshall has been lifted.”

Evans and Jackson are both in custody in the Marathon County Jail.

