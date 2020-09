ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Hazy with increasing clouds and a chance for a few isolated passing showers between 3 - 7 PM. Highs will climb to the lower 80′s. Much cooler Tomorrow through Saturday with highs in the middle 60′s and middle 40′s. Air quality will become an issue for us Thursday and Friday.

