Advertisement

Winnebago County positivity rate climbs to 7.2 percent with 63 new cases Tuesday

COVID-19 Winnebago County Cover
COVID-19 Winnebago County Cover(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - An additional 63 cases of COVID-19 come Tuesday in Winnebago County as the positivity rate continues to climb.

The positivity rate among cases Monday was at 6.8 percent. It climbed Tuesday to 7.2 percent for the county. No new deaths were announced, still standing at 152 and the recovery rate remains at 96.2 percent.

Statewide, an additional 1,466 cases of COVID-19 came Tuesday along with Ogle County’s first COVID-19 related death since July 10. The Illinois positivity rate is at 3.6 percent.

A county in Illinois reaches warning level when the 7-day positivity rate among cases rises above 8 percent.

This comes one day after the Winnebago County Health Department called out Berean Baptist School in Rockford, CJ’s Public House and Toni’s of Winnebago in Winnebago for not following COVID-19 guidelines and were issued official notices of non compliance with a portion of the executive order.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Experts worry as US virus restrictions are eased or violated

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
State and local officials around the U.S. are rolling back social-distancing rules again after an abortive effort over the summer, allowing bars, restaurants and gyms to open.

National Politics

Pelosi: House to stay in session until COVID-19 rescue pact

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Speaker Nancy Pelosi says the House will remain in session until lawmakers deliver another round of COVID-19 relief.

National

World Series at Arlington, first time at one site since 1944

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The World Series will be played entirely at the Texas Rangers' new ballpark in Arlington, Texas, as part of a bubble agreement between Major League Baseball and the players' association, the first time the sport’s championship will be played entirely at one site since 1944.

Coronavirus

Illinois announces 1,466 new COVID-19 cases, new deaths include Ogle County woman

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today announced 1,466 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 20 additional confirmed deaths. The new deaths include a woman in her 70s from Ogle County.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Poll: Americans worry politics will rush vaccine

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By CNN staff
A new poll from the Kaiser Family Foundation shows 62% of Americans believe political pressure from the White House will cause the Food and Drug Administration to approve a vaccine before it's found to be safe and effective.

National

Americans worry politics will rush vaccine

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
The race to come up with a safe and effective coronavirus vaccine is underway, but the true hurdle could be getting people to get vaccinated, according to a new poll.

Coronavirus

Virus brings Mexican toilet paper to US

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Demand for toilet paper has been so high during the pandemic that in order to keep their shelves stocked, retailers are buying up foreign toilet paper brands, mostly from Mexico.

Coronavirus

‘Certified young person’ Paul Rudd teams up with N.Y. Gov. Cuomo for mask-wearing PSA

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By CNN staff
The PSA features Rudd, who is 51, dressed up in a bright yellow hoodie with sweatpants.

Coronavirus

Paul Rudd helps Gov. Cuomo send mask PSA

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
The PSA features Rudd, who is 51, dressed up in a bright yellow hoodie with sweatpants.

National Politics

Trump defies virus rules as ‘peaceful protest’ rallies grow

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Democratic governors and local leaders have urged the president to reconsider the events, warning that he’s putting lives at risk. But they have largely not tried to block the gatherings of thousands of people, which Trump and his team deem “peaceful protests” protected by the First Amendment.