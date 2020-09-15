Winnebago County positivity rate climbs to 7.2 percent with 63 new cases Tuesday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - An additional 63 cases of COVID-19 come Tuesday in Winnebago County as the positivity rate continues to climb.

The positivity rate among cases Monday was at 6.8 percent. It climbed Tuesday to 7.2 percent for the county. No new deaths were announced, still standing at 152 and the recovery rate remains at 96.2 percent.

Statewide, an additional 1,466 cases of COVID-19 came Tuesday along with Ogle County’s first COVID-19 related death since July 10. The Illinois positivity rate is at 3.6 percent.

A county in Illinois reaches warning level when the 7-day positivity rate among cases rises above 8 percent.

This comes one day after the Winnebago County Health Department called out Berean Baptist School in Rockford, CJ’s Public House and Toni’s of Winnebago in Winnebago for not following COVID-19 guidelines and were issued official notices of non compliance with a portion of the executive order.

