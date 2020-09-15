U.S. News and World Report names Beloit College the fifth best liberal arts college in nation

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - Making their marks, according to a new survey Beloit College is ranks as one of the best liberal arts colleges in the country. Officials believe one of their programs was a deciding factor.

Out of hundreds of colleges including in the U.S. News and World Report survey, Beloit College ranked fifth in the best liberal arts category. The school is the only one in the state to have received the designation and the only college in the Midwest to be ranked in the top five.

Officials say they believe their success is because of their groundbreaking COVID-19 response plans that offer free semesters to ninth and tenth semester students.

