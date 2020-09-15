Student laundry program kicks off its third year this week

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The City of Rockford has a plan to connect kids with area leaders and get a little laundry done for free.

This year, Rockford Public School students can head to the 5 Alarm Coin Laundry every Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. to do laundry for free. Officer Patrice Turner with the Rockford Police Department says when he worked in schools, some kids would stay home because they couldn’t afford to clean their clothes.

The program starts Wednesday, September 16 at 4 p.m. and Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara will be there to help students start the school year with free laundry services courtesy of the city.

5 Alarm Coin Laundry opened in July with the assistance of a City of Rockford Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Small Business Forgivable Loan for $25,000 to purchase equipment.

