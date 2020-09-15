Rockford teen arrested by Illinois State Police on weapons charge after chase

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Illinois State Police say 18-year-old Tyronn Smith was arrested after he sped away from police during a traffic stop, crashed, and fought with the arresting officer.

The incident took place around 5:10 p.m. on September 14 when an Illinois State Police trooper saw a vehicle being driven by Smith that was speeding on Illinois Route 2 near 15th Avenue. When the trooper tried to pull him over, police say Smith accelerated, eventually crashing at the intersection of Route 2 and Knowlton Street.

Police say a foot chase ensued and Smith was chased down. When the trooper tried to arrest him, Smith fought with the officer and ran away again. He was taken into custody just before 5:30 p.m. with the Rockford Police Department and the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office assisting.

ISP says a weapon was recovered from the scene. The trooper involved suffered minor injuries in the fight while Smith didn’t need any medical attention.

Smith was charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated battery to a police officer, resisting a police officer and unlawful possession of a firearm.

