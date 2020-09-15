Rock River Valley Blood Center kicks of week-long blood drive

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Just a week ago the Rock River Valley Blood Center lost out on collecting about 150 units of blood when it closed for Labor Day. Thankfully, the center was able to get some of that back with the Patriot’s Day blood drive on Friday, but it hopes to collect even more this week.

The Rock River Valley Blood Center kicked off its week-long blood drive on Monday. Lawmakers from across the Stateline did their part to help and give blood. Each donation can save up to three lives. The RRVBC said this week is a reminder to let people know why blood is needed at this time.

“We sanitize everything. We’re very careful about what’s going on," said donor care supervisor Mayra Rojas. "Anywhere they go, they’re scared to go out. So, we don’t have a lot of donors that come on a regular basis. It’s very important right now especially with what’s going on to schedule an appointment or walk-in and help out.”

You can visit any of the four Rock River Valley Blood Center locations this week to donate. Here’s a little incentive, donors will receive a raffle ticket to be entered into a drawing to win a gift basket donated by one of the seven lawmakers that are taking part in the blood drive.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.