Parade celebration held for Rockford woman’s 107th birthday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rosa Parks, former Presidents Gerald Ford and Richard Nixon, Olympian Jesse Owens and football coach Vince Lombardi were all born in 1913. That’s the same year Rockford resident Doris Noreen came into this Earth.

Doris doesn’t plan on leaving this Earth anytime soon. On Tuesday, friends and family helped Doris celebrate her 107th birthday with a drive-by celebration. She grew up in Rockford and in 1928 was part of the first graduating class of Rockford Middle School, now known as Lincoln Middle School.

The mother of two and great grandma of ten says eating vegetables and exercising is the key to a long life. Tuesday marked Doris' first car parade party but she says it’s just another in a long line of great birthdays.

Doris says, “I think they’ve all been pretty good. I’ve had one what. 90 and 100 and.. I told them no more parties, but they didn’t obey me. Everybody doesn’t live that long. I don’t know why, but I’m here. Haha!”

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.