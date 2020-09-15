Advertisement

Nicholas Conservatory is going gold for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Nicholas Conservatory and Gardens will be illuminated in gold on the night of Tuesday, September 15 to raise awareness for childhood cancer.

In a local Facebook event, the lights are part of an ongoing effort to not only raise awareness but also support those who have been taken by, are fighting, and are in remission from childhood cancer.

The conservatory says the lights will go on by sunset (7:05 p.m. Tuesday) and are best viewed and photographed 30 minutes after sunset.

