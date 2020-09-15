New shared record systems for law enforcement agencies launches in Winnebago County

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - All law enforcement agencies throughout Winnebago County will now be operating on a shared platform for the first time.

The ETSB and 13 law enforcement agencies across the region recently launched a new Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) and shared Police Records Management System (RMS). This sets the stage for increased information sharing and analytics across all agencies.

This project replaces 12-year-old, end-of-life computer systems at both 911 centers, as well as the Rockford Police Department and the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office.

“This represents the first time in our County’s history that all agencies have come together to leverage a single system,” says City of Rockford IT Director Glenn Trommels, who led the project. “The cooperation and tireless work demonstrated by all agencies was phenomenal.”

Agencies involved in the project include:

Rockford

Loves Park

South Beloit

Rockford Park District

Rock Valley College

Cherry Valley

Durand

Machesney Park

Pecatonica

Rockton

Roscoe

Winnebago

Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office

Winnebago County Emergency Telephone System Board

“Having all agencies aligned onto a common platform makes our law enforcement agencies more efficient and effective,” says Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara. “This is just one project that demonstrates that true collaboration between multiple partners can positively impact our entire community.”

