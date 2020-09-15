Advertisement

New shared record systems for law enforcement agencies launches in Winnebago County

(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - All law enforcement agencies throughout Winnebago County will now be operating on a shared platform for the first time.

The ETSB and 13 law enforcement agencies across the region recently launched a new Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) and shared Police Records Management System (RMS). This sets the stage for increased information sharing and analytics across all agencies.

This project replaces 12-year-old, end-of-life computer systems at both 911 centers, as well as the Rockford Police Department and the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office.

“This represents the first time in our County’s history that all agencies have come together to leverage a single system,” says City of Rockford IT Director Glenn Trommels, who led the project. “The cooperation and tireless work demonstrated by all agencies was phenomenal.”

Agencies involved in the project include:

  • Rockford
  • Loves Park
  • South Beloit
  • Rockford Park District
  • Rock Valley College
  • Cherry Valley
  • Durand
  • Machesney Park
  • Pecatonica
  • Rockton
  • Roscoe
  • Winnebago
  • Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office
  • Winnebago County Emergency Telephone System Board

“Having all agencies aligned onto a common platform makes our law enforcement agencies more efficient and effective,” says Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara. “This is just one project that demonstrates that true collaboration between multiple partners can positively impact our entire community.”

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Regional

Habitat for Humanity Boone County to host pasta dinner drive-thru

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The drive-thru will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, September 19 at First Methodist Church at 610 Bonus Drive in Belvidere. Tickets are $10 and all meals will be delivered curbside.

Regional

Home sales in Freeport, Stephenson County up while available homes are down

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
According to Century 21 Realtors, the number of home sales are up 43 percent from last year while the number of available homes are down 52 percent from last year.

News

3 stateline establishments issued notices for not complying with COVID-19 guidelines

Updated: 2 hours ago
The state positivity rate is down to 3.6%, Winnebago County sits at 6.8%.

News

East, Guilford students partner up with Habitat for Humanity to build houses

Updated: 4 hours ago
Students will gain hands on experience while working side-by side with people who will be moving into the homes.

Latest News

News

Freeport Fire Department will be hiring during the month of October

Updated: 5 hours ago
Freeport looking for EMT-B and firefighters

News

Local nurses and service workers strike at UIC Rockford

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Kristin Camiliere
The group said they are putting their lives and health at risk and are fighting for wages that reflect the job they’re doing.

News

SwedishAmerican takes part in Babies with Books national read-a-thon

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Joe Olmo
In a multi-NICU read-a-thon to celebrate and encourage shared family reading and improve the NICU experience during this difficult and isolating time of COVID-19.

News

Rock River Valley Blood Center kicks off week-long blood drive

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Joe Olmo
Just a week ago the Rock River Valley Blood Center lost out on collecting about 150 units of blood when it closed for Labor Day.

News

Citi Trends to transform into early voting center

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Joe Olmo
It will serve voters residing outside the city limits of Rockford during the two-week Early Voting timeframe prescribed by the Illinois State Board of Elections.

News

Babies with Books national reading competition

Updated: 15 hours ago