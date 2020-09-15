Advertisement

Man using his electric bike to ride across the country makes stop in Rockford

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Usually when a local repair shop gives out a 10,000 mile warranty, the customer doesn’t use up all 10,000 miles in the same trip.

But such is the case for James McGinley, who left his job as a high tech industry executive to travel the country on his electric bike.

Illinois is state number 39 for McGinley and it marks a perfect time for a service check. To do that, he took his bike to 425 manufacturing in Rockford.

McGinley calls himself a joy junkie, who says his past job weighed on his conscious. This ride across the county is mean to help his soul and the soul of others.

“My heart just telling me to express my grief over what we’re doing to my father’s children who happen to be from South America. Ripping them away from their families, putting them in cages. Which destroys them for life. That to express my grief I should go to one of those camps and burn myself alive. And after a while my soul said, maybe later. But right now express your grief trying to take that thing through 46 of the states and see if I can stir a soul along the way,” McGinley says.

