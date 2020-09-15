Local SEIU 73 workers strike at UIC Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - On September 3, 94 percent of the Service Employees International Union Local 73 Membership voted their intention to strike. On Monday the group followed up on that promise hitting the picket line for the first time in front of the University of Illinois College of Medicine in Rockford.

“We’re constantly working with COVID-19 patients we need protective equipment, we need equal pay just so many things that we’re not receiving being front line workers,” said medical assistant Irene Bukar.

The strike is in conjunction with the 800 nurses at Chicago’s University of Illinois hospital who started their strike over the weekend. The group says they are putting their lives and health at risk and are fighting for wages that reflect the job they’re doing.

“We just need fair pay in this community, so we’re able to take care of our families adequately we want respect and respect means to pay us adequately," said Bukar.

Bukar says contract negations have been going on for a year and says they finally had enough.

“It’s not just like we decided today is the day it’s just after a period of time not getting any results this is what we had to do to try and get our voices heard,” said Bukar.

Some local 73 members say they wish it didn’t have to come to this.

'We were hopeful that they would compromise on an agreement of fairness we weren’t asking for the moon just stuff for fair especially in this double whammy of economic and COVID times," said local service worker Ralph Simpson.

And when it comes to how long they will strike SEIU members say there is no timeline.

“As long as it takes for us to get what we need," said Bukar.

