Local law enforcement agencies launch new data system

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - A partnership between 13 law enforcement agencies in Winnebago County, could improve policing through data sharing, and many Police Chiefs and County Sheriff’s are excited about the technological upgrade.

“The partnership is great," says Winnebago County Sheriff Gary Caruana. "We’re moving in the right direction as far as all law enforcement agencies in Winnebago County and the State Police working together.”

The partnering agencies ditch their old information systems, and install a new computer-aided dispatch and police records management program.

“It’s going to help us all, it’s going to help Rockford, it’s going to help the county, our cases do cross each other on a regular basis," says Roscoe Police Chief Jamie Evans.

Evans says information that used to be difficult to access, will now be available inside each squad car. Caruana believes this will contribute to better police practices.

“Informed policing is safe policing, it keeps everybody safe it keeps the community safe and that’s what we want to do," says Caruana. "That’s why we are here, to keep the community safe.”

In the 911 center, the new system brings increased capabilities like allowing dispatchers to see where police cars are in real-time improving response times.

“This is part of the big picture to hone in on improving the times," says Rockford Fire Departmen 911 Division Administrator Todd Stockburger. "Big picture is to see what we can do, what we can improve, and how we can improve.”

“The communications is very very great, back in the day there was a lot of inside fighting, we improved that tremendously as a team," says Caruana.

Caruana says while the announcement of the new system came today deputies started working with the technology weeks ago.

