Illinois adult-use cannabis sales in August top $63 million

(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - Once again adult-use cannabis sales are up in Illinois with numbers topping $63 million in August sales.

The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation reports a total of $63,963,846.90 in sales were made in August. $17,213,875.86 in sales were from out-of-state resident purchases and in-state residents contributed $46,749.971.04 worth of legal adult-use marijuana products.

A total of 1,359,311 items were sold for the month. This comes after July 2020 saw just under $61 million in sales.

