Home sales in Freeport, Stephenson County up while available homes are down

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - According to Century 21 Realtors, the number of home sales are up 43 percent from last year while the number of available homes are down 52 percent from last year.

Realtors also say that the number of available homes throughout Stephenson County and the City of Freeport are down 73 percent from 2018.

In the City of Freeport, 82 homes are currently for sale with prices ranging from $19,900 to $750,000. 42 homes were sold in August that were priced from $5,000 to $269,900 with an average sale price of $112,910. Houses for sale in Freeport in August were on the market for an average of 89 days.

Throughout Stephenson County, 59 homes were sold in August prices from $5,000 to $365,000 with an average sale price of $125,690. Houses for sale in Stephenson County were on the market for an average of 89 days. 108 homes throughout the county are for sale.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.