ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Another day of hazy skies with south west winds picking up 10 - 20 MPH and highs right around 80. Mainly clear tonight with lows in the upper 50′s. Warm tomorrow with highs in the low 80′s then much cooler Thursday, Friday, and Saturday with highs in the middle 60′s. Dry through the weekend!

