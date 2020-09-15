Habitat for Humanity Boone County to host pasta dinner drive-thru

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - Habitat for Humanity in Boone County is inviting the public to a pasta dinner drive-thru fundraiser his weekend at First Methodist Church in Belvidere.

Habitat for Humanity builds homes saying, “We believe that everyone, everywhere, should have a healthy, affordable place to call home. More than building homes, we build communities, we build hope and we build the opportunity for families to help themselves.”

The drive-thru will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, September 19 at First Methodist Church at 610 Bonus Drive in Belvidere. Tickets are $10 and all meals will be delivered curbside.

There is also an online auction were you can bid on items to raise additional money for the organization. The donations will help families "break the cycle of poverty and build long-term financial security. With an affordable, stable home, families have more to spend on food, medicine, childcare, education and other essentials. Your support can help us do more in all the many ways that Habitat builds.

