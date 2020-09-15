Gov. Pritzker warns of budget cuts if no federal assistance arrives

CHICAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - Gov. J.B. Pritzker warned that if the state does not get federal assistance, there will be budget cuts.

At a press conference Tuesday announcing a new round of Business Interruption Grants, Pritzker said he has sent notice to all cabinet directors to prepare for the possibility of cuts of at least 5 percent for the current fiscal year as well was to submit a potential fiscal year 2022 spending outlay with a reduction in appropriations of 10 percent.

“For everyone and anyone who got into public service who actually wants to serve the public, this is a nightmare scenario because at the end of the day, this isn’t just about local governments or state government in Illinois, this is about support for local and state governments across the nation. This is about support for our nation’s economic recovery that only the federal government can provide,” Pritzker said.

A new round of Business Interruption Grants are also coming soon. Pritzker said the state would be taking applications for the second round of grants worth a total of $220 million next week.

Pritzker said this amount is four times larger than the first round, which focused on businesses that faced significant shutdowns like gyms and personal care services. The governor said this round would be open for all small businesses, including an emphasis on movie theaters and performing arts centers.

