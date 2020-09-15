Freeport welcomes a new business, Unishippers with a ribbon cutting Tuesday

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - While the pandemic has closed closures across the stateline, local businesses in the Pretzel City are banding together to welcome five new shops to the area in the latter half of September.

On Tuesday, members of the Freeport community welcomed a branch of freight shipping company Unishipppers to West Douglas Street in the a line of ribbon cutting ceremonies. The celebration was held by the Greater Freeport Partnership, which has pledged to help businesses start off on the right foot during the pandemic.

Blake Hamiltion, owner of Unishippers says he is excited to be in the Pretzel City even during the middle of a global pandemic. He says, “I started looking at the suburbs, Rockford. We looked at Madison, Peoria, and Freeport and Freeport was just a good centerpoint in Illinois and the Midwest especially for Illinois and Northern Illinois its right in the middle which gives us access to all the cities around us.”

The next business to open will be a print shop called The Exchange Street Printery. It’s ribbon cutting is coming Thursday, September 17 at noon.

