Advertisement

Freeport welcomes a new business, Unishippers with a ribbon cutting Tuesday

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - While the pandemic has closed closures across the stateline, local businesses in the Pretzel City are banding together to welcome five new shops to the area in the latter half of September.

On Tuesday, members of the Freeport community welcomed a branch of freight shipping company Unishipppers to West Douglas Street in the a line of ribbon cutting ceremonies. The celebration was held by the Greater Freeport Partnership, which has pledged to help businesses start off on the right foot during the pandemic.

Blake Hamiltion, owner of Unishippers says he is excited to be in the Pretzel City even during the middle of a global pandemic. He says, “I started looking at the suburbs, Rockford. We looked at Madison, Peoria, and Freeport and Freeport was just a good centerpoint in Illinois and the Midwest especially for Illinois and Northern Illinois its right in the middle which gives us access to all the cities around us.”

The next business to open will be a print shop called The Exchange Street Printery. It’s ribbon cutting is coming Thursday, September 17 at noon.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Breaking It Down: Exploring the history of the presidential debates

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Elaine Rojas-Castillo
In the next installment of our in-depth series, Breaking It Down, we explore the history of the presidential and vice presidential debates.

News

Smoke from wildfires moves to Midwest skies

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Parade celebration held for Rockford woman’s 107th birthday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Rosa Parks, former Presidents Gerald Ford and Richard Nixon, Olympian Jesse Owens and football coach Vince Lombardi were all born in 1913. That’s the same year Rockford resident Doris Noreen came into this Earth.

News

Parade celebration held for Rockford woman's 107th birthday

Updated: 1 hour ago

Latest News

News

Smoke from West Coast wildfires to impact Stateline air quality

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brittany Karlin
Smoke from the deadly wildfires on the West Coast have blown thousands of miles towards the Stateline

News

Rockford teen arrested by Illinois State Police on weapons charge after chase

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Illinois State Police say 18-year-old Tyronn Smith was arrested after he sped away from police during a traffic stop, crashed, and fought with the arresting officer.

News

U.S. News and World Report names Beloit College the fifth best liberal arts college in nation

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Making their marks, according to a new survey Beloit College is ranks as one of the best liberal arts colleges in the country. Officials believe one of their programs was a deciding factor.

News

Law enforcement implement new data sharing system

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Student laundry program kicks off its third year this week

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The City of Rockford has a plan to connect kids with area leaders and get a little laundry done for free.

News

Local law enforcement agencies launch new data system

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brandon Giesey
A partnership between 13 law enforcement agencies in Winnebago County, could improve policing through data sharing, and many Police Chiefs and County Sheriff’s are excited about the technological upgrade.