Freeport Fire Department will be hiring during the month of October

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - The Freeport Fire Department is using the month of October to hold a recruiting event for new firefighters.

Freeport Fire will be accepting applications throughout the entire month of October, with starting salary over $45,000, with health benefits and paid sick leave.

They are seeking candidates between 21-35 years of age, with a valid drivers license and high school diploma or equivalent. Candidates are required to have a valid EMT-B issued by IDPH at the time of hire, live with in a 20 mile radius of City Hall, and have passed the required physical fitness test.

Application and information packet available at Central Fire Station 1650 S. Walnut Avenue Freeport, IL 61032 or at the City of Freeport website here.

