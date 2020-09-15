Advertisement

East, Guilford students partner up with Habitat for Humanity to build houses

Students will be gaining real world experience, while building real world homes.
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 6:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Students from two area high schools learn the trades while building homes with Habitat for Humanity.

Students from East and Guilford high schools will be helping Habitat for Humanity in building houses for families working to get into their first ever home. Officials say students will gain hands on experience while working side-by side with people who will be moving into the homes.

“The kids learn a lot," said Mark Anderson, Guilford High School teacher. "Not only just hands on skill, but also giving back to the community and working with the homeowner. I think they see a lot that goes on outside their own lives and how they are helping out.”

