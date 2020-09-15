Citi Trends to transform into early voting center

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - Winnebago County residents that do not live within the City of Rockford Election District will have another early polling place option. Winnebago County Clerk Lori Gummow announced the vacant “Citi Trends” store in the Meadow Mart Village will be turned into a voting center.

It will serve voters residing outside the city limits of Rockford during the two-week Early Voting timeframe prescribed by the Illinois State Board of Elections.

The “Citi Trends” location will be open weekdays, starting October 19, from 8:30 a.m. - 7 p.m. and weekends from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Winnebago County voters residing outside the City of Rockford can also vote early at the Winnebago County Administration Building weekdays, Sept. 24 - Oct. 16, from 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. except the Monday, October 12 holiday. Extended hours at the county administration building start on October 19. Those hours will be weekdays from 8:30 a.m. - 7 p.m. and weekends 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

The polls are open from 6 a.m. - 7 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, November 3. Visit WinnebagoCountyClerk.com to find out where you should cast your ballot. Voters are encouraged to wear a mask when entering the polling location.

