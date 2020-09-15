Advertisement

Breaking It Down: Exploring the history of the presidential debates

(WHSV)
By Elaine Rojas-Castillo
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - “They’re setting the tone and they’re setting examples for public deliberation about difficult issues that divide us, that reasonable people disagree about,” said Ron Lee, Rockford University Associate Professor of Political Science.

The upcoming presidential debates, which will lead up to Election Day 2020, are just one instance in a long line of match-ups throughout history between party candidates.

“The debates only started to really gain importance in the election cycle once we started to televise them, because, before the Nixon/Kennedy debates, there were radio debates. But, once you started to have those personalities, those politicians appear on stage, where people could see them, not just hear them, the idea was, 'Not only can I be introduced to your policies, I can be introduced to your personality,” said Matt DuPuis, Assistant Director of NIU Forensics.

Debate moderators typically look to the current issues of the day when forming their questions, like the u-s response to the Cold War in 1984, the economic slowdown of 1992 and the passage of the Affordable Care Act in 2012.

“At their very, very basic level, the presidential debates are designed to let undecided voters be introduced to candidates, which is why we do it so close to the election. With November coming up, the idea is that this will give people enough time to form an opinion but not so much time that they’re going to sit on that information and forget about it,” said DuPuis.

Those who study presidential rhetoric say a candidate’s successful delivery on debate night can lead to smooth sailing on the path to the white house.

“It gives the American viewers an opportunity to see them engaged with each other and to see them fielding questions and seeing how they respond to them and what their temperament is and I think there’s a lot of thinking, ‘Can I see this person be president,’ or in the case of the current incumbent, ‘should this person be serving another four years?’” said Lee.

“They are about policy. I mean, these are two people who are arguing over the future of the country. Does their character and experience bring to that question, a sense of belief that they can do something about it? That’s what I think it really comes down to. When people look at these individuals, they have to say, 'Well, does he really care about my problem? Does even understand it, and can he do something about it,” said Ferald Bryan, PhD, NIU Associate Professor of Rhetoric and Public Communication.

While the 2020 debates may look different than years past, with no town hall audiences and single moderators due to covid-19, the purpose of the process remains the same.

“That’s why Lincoln Douglas debated. That’s why we continue to have presidential debates. It is a democracy. We the people have the right to decide and we do that by being informed, hearing our candidates debate. We go into the voting booth and make the decision,” said Dr. Bryan.

In exactly two weeks, the first presidential debate between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden is set for a nationwide broadcast on September 29.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Smoke from wildfires moves to Midwest skies

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Parade celebration held for Rockford woman’s 107th birthday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Rosa Parks, former Presidents Gerald Ford and Richard Nixon, Olympian Jesse Owens and football coach Vince Lombardi were all born in 1913. That’s the same year Rockford resident Doris Noreen came into this Earth.

News

Parade celebration held for Rockford woman's 107th birthday

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Freeport welcomes a new business, Unishippers with a ribbon cutting Tuesday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
While the pandemic has closed closures across the stateline, local businesses in the Pretzel City are banding together to welcome five new shops to the area in the latter half of September.

Latest News

News

Smoke from West Coast wildfires to impact Stateline air quality

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brittany Karlin
Smoke from the deadly wildfires on the West Coast have blown thousands of miles towards the Stateline

News

Rockford teen arrested by Illinois State Police on weapons charge after chase

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Illinois State Police say 18-year-old Tyronn Smith was arrested after he sped away from police during a traffic stop, crashed, and fought with the arresting officer.

News

U.S. News and World Report names Beloit College the fifth best liberal arts college in nation

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Making their marks, according to a new survey Beloit College is ranks as one of the best liberal arts colleges in the country. Officials believe one of their programs was a deciding factor.

News

Law enforcement implement new data sharing system

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Student laundry program kicks off its third year this week

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The City of Rockford has a plan to connect kids with area leaders and get a little laundry done for free.

News

Local law enforcement agencies launch new data system

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brandon Giesey
A partnership between 13 law enforcement agencies in Winnebago County, could improve policing through data sharing, and many Police Chiefs and County Sheriff’s are excited about the technological upgrade.