3 stateline establishments issued notices for not complying with COVID-19 guidelines

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Health Department is calling out one local school and a pair of businesses who are not complying with state COVID-19 guidelines.

There are 40 new cases of COVID-19 in Winnebago County, with a 6.8% positivity rate, concerning local health officials. Dr. Sandra Martell says most schools in our area have reported cases and now she’s calling out other businesses who are not following guidelines in regards to face coverings and social distancing. She asks the community to hold these establishments and others accountable.

“Berean Baptist School in Rockford, CJ’s Public House and Toni’s of Winnebago in Winnebago. These entities will be posted on the website and they have been issued official notices of non compliance with a portion of the executive order.”

In other parts of the stateline, Boone county sees 10 new cases pushing its total close to the one thousand mark. Ogle county adds 17 as it reaches 592 total cases. Lee county is just shy of 300 confirmed cases with 7 more reported over the weekend. As of Sunday, Stephenson county saw 8 new cases bringing the total to 434.

Statewide, the Illinois Department of Public Health reports a significant decrease in numbers across the board compared to last week. Five new deaths are reported for a total of 8,314. There are now more than 262 thousand confirmed cases after 13 hundred are added. The positivity rate is down to 3.6%.

