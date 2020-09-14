Advertisement

Though next rain’s more than a week away, two problems of note highlight Stateline’s short term forecast

Dense fog likely in spots overnight, while smoke from western wildfires returns, potentially thick at times
By Mark Henderson
Published: Sep. 13, 2020 at 8:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - At long last, the sun returned to the Stateline Sunday, a sight for thousands upon thousands of sore eyes after an extremely soggy week. There’s good news in that sunshine’s likely to be dominant for at least the next week, and temperatures are, for the most part, set to be extremely comfortable, with a few cool days, a few seasonable days, mixed in with a few warmer days as well. Despite the extremely tranquil conditions expected this week, we won’t go without obstacles.

Fog’s likely to develop across most, if not all of the Stateline overnight and into early Monday Morning, and there’s concern that some of the fog could be particularly dense. All of the ingredients needed for potentially dense fog are very much in place.

All of the ingredients needed for widespread, potentially dense fog are very much in place overnight and into early Monday Morning.
All of the ingredients needed for widespread, potentially dense fog are very much in place overnight and into early Monday Morning.

Moisture’s not at all an issue here, not since most spots picked up between four and seven inches of rain over the past week. Winds won’t be an issue either. They’ve already gone calm in many spots, and will likely do so areawide in the hours ahead.

You need light or calm winds for fog to form. They're presently calm just about everywhere throughout the region.
You need light or calm winds for fog to form. They're presently calm just about everywhere throughout the region.

Generally clear skies are also required to foster rapid fog development. With a completely clear sky overhead and the aforementioned light winds, our temperatures will have little, if any trouble in getting down to our dew point, which, in turn, will saturate the atmosphere, and fog’s development becomes imminent.

Clouds won't be an issue in fog's development overnight. The clear sky will allow our air to become saturated as the temperature ultimately reaches the dew point.
Clouds won't be an issue in fog's development overnight. The clear sky will allow our air to become saturated as the temperature ultimately reaches the dew point.

The process of fog development is likely to get underway around 10:00 Sunday Evening, with the fog, in all likelihood, thickening quickly thereafter.

Though visibility won't be largely impeded at first, fog will begin to develop in spots after 10:00pm.
Though visibility won't be largely impeded at first, fog will begin to develop in spots after 10:00pm.
Fog will begin to thicken once we pass the midnight hour.
Fog will begin to thicken once we pass the midnight hour.

Fog’s likely to be at its thickest, and thus, visibility at its worst, in the hours leading up to and likely including Monday Morning’s commute. During that time, visibility is likely to be under one mile for much of the region, perhaps even near zero in lower-lying locales.

Visibility will likely drop under a mile in many spots by 5:00 Monday Morning.
Visibility will likely drop under a mile in many spots by 5:00 Monday Morning.
Visibility is likely to be greatly reduced during the early portion of the day Monday, quite likely having impacts on some of our morning commutes.
Visibility is likely to be greatly reduced during the early portion of the day Monday, quite likely having impacts on some of our morning commutes.

Thankfully, projections suggest the fog is likely to burn off rapidly Monday Morning, and shouldn’t be much of an issue beyond 9:00 or thereabouts. From there, sunshine’s expected to dominate the rest of the day, and it’s to remain the dominant weather feature here the rest of the week. However, there’ll be a noticeable haze in our skies once again over the next several days, as smoke from western wildfires again billows overhead.

The jet stream pattern over the past week, originating out of the southwest, kept wildfire smoke at bay. However, the jet stream’s realigned, and is now becoming oriented in a fashion more conducive to delivering more of the smoke our way. Smoky skies may very well become the norm this week, and, at times, the smoke could become periodically thick.

Smoke from western wildfires will again likely billow into our region at times for the next several days, quite possibly resulting in local air quality concerns.
Smoke from western wildfires will again likely billow into our region at times for the next several days, quite possibly resulting in local air quality concerns.

While a thin veil of smoke will certainly contribute to some delightfully vibrant sunsets this week, thicker smoke plumes, like one projected by NASA models to arrive late Wednesday or Wednesday Night could contribute to periodic air quality concerns. It’s a situation worth monitoring as those fires continue to burn out of control.

NASA model projections suggest a thicker plume of smoke may approach late Wednesday, a development which may lend itself to air quality concerns.
NASA model projections suggest a thicker plume of smoke may approach late Wednesday, a development which may lend itself to air quality concerns.

