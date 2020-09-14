The Music Academy in Rockford hosts pop up performance in multiple locations

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Runners, walkers, and cyclists enjoyed some live music on the Sinnissppi Recreation Path.

50 students with the Music Academy in Rockford were spread out across the path at the gazebo by Nicholas Conservatory the garden-eclipse lagoon teahouse and at the SwedishAmerican Riverfront YMCA.

The groups provided free music to those in the community, something that students have been missing out on all summer.

“I can’t really see their smiling faces but I can see their eyes and they have been happy to be together again and they are happing to perform," says organizer Marti Frantz. "Music is about sharing, there isn’t a lot of reward in playing for yourself it is important to play for others.”

This was the first time the Music Academy in Rockford has been able to perform in-person since the start of the pandemic.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.