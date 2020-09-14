Advertisement

Significant temperature swings on tap in the Stateline this week

Area’s first 80s since before Labor Day return Tuesday
By Mark Henderson
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - We’ve emerged from the unseasonably cool and unprecedentedly lengthy wet spell that governed our weather last week, and have put together two consecutive dry days with temperatures in the 70s. Though Monday was considerably more cloudy in the afternoon compared to Sunday, temperatures only ended up being a degree or two cooler. Clouds are to depart shortly in favor of clearing skies, paving the way toward what promises to be a sun-drenched Tuesday.

Warmer times are ahead Tuesday, as winds shift to the south and organize into a steady breeze as the day goes on.
By all accounts, Tuesday’s set to be nothing short of spectacular. The day’s unlimited sunshine coupled with an increasingly well-organized southerly breeze should send temperatures to the warmest levels seen here since September 6.

Strong southerly winds will send temperatures back into the 80s for the first time in nearly two weeks.
Southerly winds Tuesday Night are to shift a bit more southwesterly early Wednesday, though with abundant sunshine to start, temperatures will again warm quickly into the 80s for a second consecutive day.

Wednesday starts on a quiet note, with southwesterly winds continuing to send warmer air our way.
An approaching cold front will allow clouds to spread in from the northwest in the afternoon hours Wednesday, and the chance that one or two showers may bubble up along the front is one that’s not entirely out of the question.

A cold front will drop through the region Wednesday Afternoon, bringing with it a few more clouds, perhaps a brief shower or storm, and then an influx of cooler air set to take us through the remainder of the week.
Of more significant impact will be the wind shift to the northwest that follows the front, allowing a building reservoir of colder, Canadian air to begin its southward descent.

We'll head into the 80s again Wednesday, though a cold front will bring cooler temperatures our way later on and at night.
What follows Thursday and Friday is a sprawling area of Canadian high pressure. It’s to bring well-established northeasterly winds our way to conclude the workweek, and though sunshine is to be extensively featured both days, all signs point to temperatures not getting out of the 60s.

Northeasterly winds Thursday are to bring temperatures to our region that won't likely reach out of the 60s.
Friday's shaping up to be the coolest day of the week with temperatures more than ten degrees below normal.
In fact, temperatures should remain in the 60s through Saturday, before more seasonable air returns for the latter half of the weekend.

