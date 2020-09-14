Significant temperature swings on tap in the Stateline this week
Area’s first 80s since before Labor Day return Tuesday
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - We’ve emerged from the unseasonably cool and unprecedentedly lengthy wet spell that governed our weather last week, and have put together two consecutive dry days with temperatures in the 70s. Though Monday was considerably more cloudy in the afternoon compared to Sunday, temperatures only ended up being a degree or two cooler. Clouds are to depart shortly in favor of clearing skies, paving the way toward what promises to be a sun-drenched Tuesday.
By all accounts, Tuesday’s set to be nothing short of spectacular. The day’s unlimited sunshine coupled with an increasingly well-organized southerly breeze should send temperatures to the warmest levels seen here since September 6.
Southerly winds Tuesday Night are to shift a bit more southwesterly early Wednesday, though with abundant sunshine to start, temperatures will again warm quickly into the 80s for a second consecutive day.
An approaching cold front will allow clouds to spread in from the northwest in the afternoon hours Wednesday, and the chance that one or two showers may bubble up along the front is one that’s not entirely out of the question.
Of more significant impact will be the wind shift to the northwest that follows the front, allowing a building reservoir of colder, Canadian air to begin its southward descent.
What follows Thursday and Friday is a sprawling area of Canadian high pressure. It’s to bring well-established northeasterly winds our way to conclude the workweek, and though sunshine is to be extensively featured both days, all signs point to temperatures not getting out of the 60s.
In fact, temperatures should remain in the 60s through Saturday, before more seasonable air returns for the latter half of the weekend.
