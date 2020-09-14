Rockford man charged with murder in Prairie Road death investigation

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford man is charged with murder after a body is found on Rockford’s west side Friday afternoon.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 3400 block of Prairie road where deputies found a dead man later identified as Andrew Warren. An autopsy was conducted and the Winnebago County Coroner’s Office determined Warren died from blunt force trauma to the head. The investigation led detectives to believe Skyler Warren to be the suspect. Skyler was arrested and faces multiple charges including first degree murder.

Skyler is currently in custody at the Winnebago County Jail on $5 million bond.

