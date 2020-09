ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After some areas of fog we will see plenty of sunshine this Monday with southeast winds 5 - 10 MPH and highs in the middle 70′s. Clear tonight with lows in the 50′s Much warmer tomorrow and Wednesday with highs in the upper 70′s to low 80′s. Cooler for the up coming weekend.

