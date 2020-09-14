Advertisement

Pets of The Week

Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 10:05 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Pets of The Week

We currently have 3 friendly, inquisitive, adorable rats available for adoption.

Rats make great pets, and these guys are no exception. They are super sweet and are not shy to come and meet your acquaintance.

Rats absolutely love toys, and can even enjoy the ones that are typically given to parrots, such a ropes and swings. Once rats are hand-tamed, it is really important to give them daily play-times outside of their cages, in a safe, secure area for an hour or so. These play times will keep your smart, active friends mentally stimulated and physically fit. Just be sure to supervise at all times, please.

Visit WCASrock.org to learn more about how to adopt!

