More than $8 million in COVID-19 relief going to Illinois organizations

CHICAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois Criminal Justice Information Authority awards over $8 million in funding to Illinois organizations offering COVID-19 relief.

The Illinois Criminal Justice Information Authority (ICJIA) announced awards totaling $8,062,251 to 11 organizations that facilitate support service and resource delivery to communities disproportionately impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“These organizations demonstrated strong partnerships with provider networks equipped to ease reentry, provide food, offer housing support, and deliver a variety of services to those suffering as a result of current economic conditions and heightened family stress,” said Acting Executive Director Charise Williams.

Funding was provided through the U.S. Bureau of Justice Assistance Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding program. Grants will support housing, victim services, legal aid, advocacy, food security, and reentry services in communities that have been hardest hit by the virus.

ICJIA awarded grants to the following agencies:

Children’s Advocacy Center of Illinois

$904,575

Cook County Sheriff’s Office (reentry housing)

$458,198

Illinois Association of Court Appointed Special Advocates

$886,595

Illinois Coalition Against Domestic Violence

$951,820

Illinois Coalition Against Sexual Assault

$1,017,272

Lake County Crisis Center DBA A Safe Place

$1,042,358

Monroe Foundation

$398,211

Roseland Community Hospital Association

$474,136

The Network: Advocating Against Domestic Violence

$1,478,439

Urban Growers Collective

$165,930

Wayside Cross Ministries

$284,717

Total = $8,062,251

Funding priorities were determined by an ICJIA ad hoc committee of criminal justice practitioners, policymakers, and community representatives. Grants were awarded to organizations in geographic areas where residents have been disproportionately impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. Community-level data on positive COVID cases, unemployment, housing, and reentry was considered in funding decisions.

ICJIA is dedicated to improving the administration of criminal justice through work in the areas of grants administration, research and analysis, policy and planning, and information systems and technology. Visit www.icjia.state.il.us.

