Illinois State Police steps in to investigate the death of a 23-year-old Rochelle man

ROCHELLE, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois State Police take over an investigation into the death of Rochelle native, Tyler Smith. Smith’s body was found along a creek in southern Illinois.

“I feel like I’ve been sentenced to a lifetime of grief," says Smith’s Mother Sandy Halsne. “If somebody did something to Tyler they need to be held accountable.”

Smith went missing two years ago on the night he celebrated his 23rd birthday with friends in Galesburg Illinois.

“What happened to our son that night?" says Halsne

According to our sister station, KWQC in the Quad Cities, the Galesburg Police Department called Smith’s death an accidental drowning, but a private investigator hired by the Smith family believes Tyler likely suffered a battery that directly led to his death.

“Not knowing what happened that night and knowing our son something that night and more than what we were told," says Halsne.

Smith earned a degree in criminal justice from Western Illinois University, served in the Army National Guard, and was on his way to becoming a police officer.

“We had a lot of inside jokes together and every time we hung out we always had a good time even if we were just hanging out doing nothing," says Smith’s close friend Brandon Rachas. "He was always just the life of the party.”

Halsne says she has good and bad days, but on the two year anniversary of her son’s death, she advises everyone to tell your family you love them.

“Really cherish the moments that you have and it’s not the materialistic things in life it’s the memories that you make," says Halsne

23 News reached out to Galesburg Police Chief Russell Idle for comment, he could not be reached at this time.

For more information on how to report any information in regard to Smith’s death click here.

