Fall Fever Craft Show brings dozens to Midway Village Museum

Dozens of people shop local at the Midway Village Museum.
Published: Sep. 13, 2020 at 7:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Everything from fall decor, to homemade jewelry, and even some sweet treats are at the Fall Fever Craft Show. More than 40 vendors lined the Midway Village Museum excited to get back out in the community selling their homemade items.

A similar craft show was postponed in the spring but by following COVID-19 guidelines the fall show was able to continue as planned.

One vendor says she’s glad to see so many people trusting the safety measures in place and enjoying a day supporting local businesses.

“I think it’s going to be helpful. They are making money plus it gives them a sense of being that their talents have not died and they are still able to show,” says organizer Sherrie Blankenship.

