Belvidere Firefighters climb bleachers to remember fallen first responders

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Belvidere Fire Department hosts a 9/11 stair climb in the Belvidere High School football stadium to remember the firefighters who lost their lives during the attacks.

Dozens of firefighters climbed the bleachers at the stadium completing the equivalent to the 110 stories of the World Trade Center to remember and honor the firefighters who climbed those steps to save people’s lives many of who lost their own.

