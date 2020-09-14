Advertisement

Belvidere Firefighters climb bleachers to remember fallen first responders

The Belvidere Fire Department hosts a 9/11 stair climb in the Belvidere High School football stadium to remember the firefighters who lost their lives during the attacks. Dozens of firefighters climbed the bleachers at the stadium completing the equivalent to the 110 stories of the World Trade Center to remember and honor the firefighters who climbed those steps to save people's lives many of who lost their own.
Published: Sep. 13, 2020 at 7:39 PM CDT
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Belvidere Fire Department hosts a 9/11 stair climb in the Belvidere High School football stadium to remember the firefighters who lost their lives during the attacks.

Dozens of firefighters climbed the bleachers at the stadium completing the equivalent to the 110 stories of the World Trade Center to remember and honor the firefighters who climbed those steps to save people’s lives many of who lost their own.

