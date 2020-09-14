Advertisement

18-year-old victim named in Elm Street shooting

18-year-old Chrishawn Arnold of Rockford was the victim killed in a shooting last Tuesday.
18-year-old Chrishawn Arnold of Rockford was the victim killed in a shooting last Tuesday.(WITN)
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Coroner’s Office has identified the name of man killed in a shooting on Rockford’s west side.

18-year-old Chrishawn Arnold of Rockford was the victim killed in a shooting last Tuesday night.

The Coroner’s Office was contacted and informed of a death at OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center on September 8. Upon arrival, officials were informed that there had been a shooting incident in the 1900 block of Elm Street and that male victim, later identified as Chrishawn, had suffered a gunshot wound. He was transported by paramedics to the hospital where he later died.

An autopsy was performed and the preliminary cause of death is gunshot wound. The death is under investigation by the Rockford Police Department.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

