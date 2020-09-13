Advertisement

Thousands shop local at Main Street Market

By Brandon Giesey
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 7:50 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - Thousands of people make their way to the Boone County Fairgrounds for the Main Street Market to support hundreds of local vendors.

“It was great we sold out of everything, we only have sugar free and gluten-free cookies left so it was very busy," says Owner of Cookies By Design Tasha Nafranowicz. "It’s nice to see people out and about and also social distancing and being aware of others.”

The market was hosted by Urban Farmgirl and the drizzle did not keep people away. Organizers set distinct social distancing rules and masks were required for every visitor and vendor something that many feel kept them safe.

“Sales were on par with our normal events, minus the weather but everyone is still coming out," says Owner of Rockford Art Deli Jarrod Hennis. "Social distancing was great the Main Street Market crew did a really good job of keeping things on point for being safe.”

Crews at the market did limit the number of people that would enter each barn in an attempt to keep people distant from each other.

Both Nafranowicz and Hennis say the large crowds contributed to one of the most lucrative days of 2020.

“Everything matters right now, all the businesses are hurting, for some this is a full-time job for others it is a hobby but really everything counts," says Hennis. "It’s great seeing people coming out and supporting the community and spending money locally.”

