Outdoor fun with the Good Neighbor Hooked on Kids Fishing Derby

Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 11:03 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A local insurance agent brings his love of hunting and fishing to Forest City kids with the second annual Good Neighbor Hooked on Kids Fishing Derby.

Brian Pinkstaff set up a portable trout pond and fishing gear in his office parking lot, where families could practice their angling skills. The Winnebago Sheriff’s Department gave police dog demonstrations, while the Rockford Fire Department brought along a truck for kids to explore.

“It’s a bunch of us that get together, local businesses; want to do something to pay it forward for the kids. Something they can come out and have a safe and friendly environment. This year has been challenging enough. So, every year, we do this for the kids, it’s a completely free event,” said Pinkstaff.

