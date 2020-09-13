Keep Northern Illinois Beautiful hosts clothing drive

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Keep Northern Illinois Beautiful is back at it, partnering with Goodwill for a neighborhood clothing drive on Saturday.

Working three locations across the region, including Rockford’s Our Saviors Lutheran Church, volunteers spent the day collecting donated clothing that will either be resold or repurposed to avoid extra waste. Organizers say they are excited to get back to helping out the community.

“We all feel very safe and comfortable being here. We wanted to get back to be around the area because we can cover the area better and give people an opportunity to recycle their clothing, so it doesn’t go into the landfills,” said Steve Ash.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.