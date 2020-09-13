Advertisement

Comfort Keepers Job Fair welcomes interested home care worker candidates

Caregiver
Caregiver(ABC News)
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - With the COVID-19 pandemic leaving thousands out of work, a local company hopes to add to its force with the Comfort Keepers Job Fair.

Setting up shop at CherryVale Mall on Saturday, hiring teams spoke with interested candidates on all things home care. Working with clients in northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin, those with the company say they’re searching for the best people to come on board.

“We definitely serve seniors in our community and we need more caregivers. As many seniors want to stay at home, especially with COVID-19 running amok, clients want to stay in their homes and we do provide one-on-one care,” said staffing coordinator Melissa Rehnberg.

