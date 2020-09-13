Belvidere Park District welcomes dozens to enjoy kite flying fun at Prairie Fields Sports Park

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - A partnership between the Belvidere Park District and an area business brought colorful wind filled fun to Prairie Fields Sports Park.

Dave Zavell is the owner of Chicago Kite and he says his passion is watching people have fun, while flying the colorful kites through the air.

Dozens of kites could be seen for miles and Zavell says he will pack the event up and head to DeKalb for more kite flying fun on Sunday and hopes more people will join him.

“This is the ninth year with the Park District here and we actually changed the date because now we tandem them, along with DeKalb which is tomorrow, so what it does for me is I can bring in other people, more show people and it’s a two day event for them,” said Zavell.

