Belvidere Park District partnership brings colorful kites to the region

By Brandon Giesey
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 7:56 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - A partnership between the Belvidere Park District and an area business brought colorful wind filled fun to Prairie Fields Sports Park.

Dave Zavell owns Chicago Kite, he says his passion is watching people have fun while flying the colorful kites through the air.

Dozens of kites could be seen for miles the event packs up and heads to Dekalb for more kite flying fun tomorrow, and Zavell says he hopes more people will join him.

“I would love for more people to get interested, I’ve been doing this 30 years. We put on 34 shows a year, I travel across the country doing this and it brings joy and happiness to people," says Zavell.

For more information on the event, and where to purchase a kite of your own visit Chicago Kite’s website.

