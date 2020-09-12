Advertisement

Stateline family goes viral on TikTok, gains 2.5 million followers

Franklin goes viral on TikTok
Franklin goes viral on TikTok(Shannon Kelly)
By Shannon Kelly
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 8:53 PM CDT
DAKOTA, Ill. (WIFR) -TikTok has become an insanely popular app, especially during quarantine with users posting videos of anything from popular dances to food recipes. One stateline family is making waves on the app, going viral and garnering more than two million followers.

“When quarantine started I was like I want to go viral at least one time,” said Bailey Daugh.

Little did Bailey know that her pandemic lock down entertainment would become a viral TikTok sensation.

“We never ever anticipated any of this happening. Everybody was saying how 2020′s been such a bad year but honestly for us it’s been pretty good.”

It all started when Bailey posted this video of her youngest son Franklin in a pot of spaghetti.

“By the time I went to bed it was maybe at 500,000 views and by the time we woke up it was over a million.”

Ten-month-old Franklin from the small town of Dakota quickly became one of the app’s most famous babies.

“I started doing daily doses of Franklin and I would upload videos every morning just doing whatever he would be doing in the morning.”

Bailey posts up to six videos of Franklin, Lincoln and Grant every single day. Her account was recently verified by TikTok.

“I’m still in denial that we’re famous I don’t think we’re famous.”

But with the success came the potential for hate comments and online bullying. Bailey says her account is not only a place for cute videos, but now a platform to promote kindness.

“I want my kids to grow up to not be bullies and I hope they don’t get bullied and hopefully with a large following we have we can show to be kind and being mean is not the answer,” said Daugh.

With a massive following of more than 2.5 million followers and counting, the sky is the limit for this viral family.

“I don’t know if we can stop, people would be so sad. I just like to put a smile on people’s faces and if I’ve done that then we did our job.”

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

